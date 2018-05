ఆయేషా మీరా కేసులో కొత్త ట్విస్ట్:నార్కో టెస్ట్ వాయిదా కోరిన ముగ్గురు నిందితులు

Andhra Pradesh

oi-Suvarnaraju

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Vijayawada:Three of the seven suspects named by the Special Investigastion Team (SIT) in the sensational Ayesha Meera case, who initially agreed to undergo narcoanalysis test, now seem to be reluctant to give their written consent to the court. The trio postponed their consent in the form of an affidavit to the Fourth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (ACMM) Judge for the fourth time on Wednesday.