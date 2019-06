వైవీ సుబ్బారెడ్డి హిందువు కాదంటూ దుమారం .. స్పందించిన వైవీ ఏమన్నారంటే

English summary

Ever since the reports of YV Subba Reddy being the strong contender for TTD Chairman surfaced, Bad Propaganda has begun on YS Jaganmohan Reddy's Uncle projecting him as a Christian with the intention to make his appointment controversial. This false campaign isn't restricted to Social Media alone, but spread to Wikipedia as well. Some people with vested interests edited the Wikipedia Page to make people believe that YV has been embracing Christianity.Actually, Neither YV Subba Reddy nor his Wife got converted into christians. They were born-Hindus and continued to remain the same way. YV Subbareddy condemned the propaganda about his religion . He said the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy would maintain his trust in him and said he would make the facts about the Swamy's assets and jewelery.