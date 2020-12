ఏపీలో బీసీ సంక్రాంతి సభ .. దేశ చరిత్రలోనే తొలిసారి బీసీలకు పట్టం : సీఎం జగన్ కీలక వ్యాఖ్యలు

English summary

On the one hand the agitation for the capital Amaravati continues in the state while on the other hand BC Sankranti celebrations are taking place at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada. Attending the BC Sankranti Sabha, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the backward classes have been given positions like never before in the history of the country. Noting that the Sankranthi festival may have come a month earlier, Jagan recalled that he was sworn in as the CM 18 months ago at the same venue and gave equal priority to the backward classes in the state.