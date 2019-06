రంగంలోకి దిగిన ఎక్సైజ్ శాఖ .. బెల్ట్ షాపులు నిర్వహిస్తే పీడీ యాక్ట్ అంటూ వార్నింగ్

English summary

The YCP Chief Jagan, who said that the ban of alcohol would be implemented in phases, if they come to power. But it seems that this is not a simple task. At first the government planned to controll the belt shops. they ordered the officials of excise department to take serious action on those who has running the belt shops . Excise CI M Padmavathi has warned of invoking Preventive Detention (PD) Act against belt shop organisers. The Excise department has organised an awareness programme on the disadvantages of belt shops in E Thandrapadu on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the CI said that organising belt shops is a serious crime. If any person is found organising belt shops in the village then PD Act would be invoked, she warned.