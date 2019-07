భీమవరం జనసేనలో అసంతృప్తి ... పవన్ అభిమానుల పరిస్థితి ఏంటో తెలుసా ?

English summary

Pawan Kalyan reckoned Bhimavaram as Jana Sena Party's fort and so he contested from here in the recent elections. Pawan fans and Jana Sena supporters worked day and night for the party. Many of them put their own money for the election campaign as they worship Pawan. During the election campaign, Pawan stayed for couple of days in Bhimavaram which ignited the spirit in party cadre.However, Pawan later shifted his focus on other constituencies and left the campaign to the cadre. Despite trying too hard, Pawan lost miserably. The local leaders failed in poll management and could not analyze the opposition strategies. Few opined that if Pawan had been in the constituency at least on the polling day, things would have been different now.The cadre lacks a leadership and with no other option, they are confining themselves to homes or minding their own business. Now the cadre are worried about the municipal elections which are likely to be held in September.