జగన్ పై వీరాభిమానం: 11 ఏళ్ళుగా చెప్పులు వేసుకోకుండా.. సీఎంను కలవాలని ఆరాటం .. ఎందుకంటే

English summary

Dudekula Qasim of Kanala village in Nandyala mandal of Kurnool district is a big fan of Jagan. Qasim , who met Jagan when he visited Kurnool district in 2010 as part of a padayatra, vowed to become the chief minister and to meet him when he becomes the CM. He leave his footwear, He walks barefoot in the hot summer since 11 years and waits to meet Jagan.