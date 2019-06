టీడీపీ ఎంపీల ఫిరాయింపుకు బీజేపీ కొత్త భాష్యం! ఆ నలుగురు అందుకే చేరారట

English summary

The news of TDP Rajya Sabha MPs leaving the party shook the entire Telugu states and every minute there is a new development in the New Delhi. While this is happening at one end, BJP is claiming that it did not to any 'Operation Akarsh' on TDP MPs.Reacting on TDP leaders leaving the party, BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao said, "We did not do any sort of gimmicks or 'Operation Akarsh' on TDP MPs. In fact, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charisma that is attracting them to walk with BJP. We have seen this trend before the general elections also, so for us it is nothing new. Still, many leaders will come to us in the future and you will see it happening continuously."We hear that the four MPs i.e, CM Ramesh, Sujana Chowdary, TG Venkatesh and Garikapati Rammohan Rao have had an informal meeting Modi and Amit Shah in Delhi and formally gave their consent to join the BJP.