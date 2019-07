మొన్న అన్నా అన్నారు.. నిన్న ఆగ్రహంతో ఫైల్స్ విసిరికొట్టారు .. సీఎం జగన్ ఆగ్రహం దేనికంటే

English summary

The “Navaratnalu” were the one who contributed to the rise of the Jagan . It seems that Jagan is working on a single goal of enforcing them under any circumstances. However, the fact is that there is not enough budget available. If there is no proper budget, consider the alternative and plan accordingly. But the officials were said that the Navratnas were not implemented under any circumstances.CM Jagan were outraged. Very angry. The files were thrown on the table and left in the center of the meeting hall. It seems that the authorities there were shocked by this consequence.