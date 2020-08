ఏపీలో బల్క్ డ్రగ్ పార్క్ ఏర్పాటు .. శరవేగంగా నిర్ణయాలు .. కేంద్రం వద్ద పావులు కదపనున్న జగన్ సర్కార్

English summary

The Andhra Pradesh government took a crucial decision and issued orders to set up a bulk drug park in the state . APIIC has been entrusted with the responsibility of applying to the Center. Similarly, IICT has issued directives to enter into MOUs with CSIRs as Knowledge Partners, including assigning the responsibility of identifying a private partner. The state cabinet recently approved the proposal to set up a bulk drug park on 2,000 acres.