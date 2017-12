మహిళను హతమార్చి.. మృతదేహంతో సంభోగం, ఎట్టకేలకు దొరికిన నిందితుడు

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

At last with the help of CC cameras police arrested a man who murdered a woman and raped the dead body here in Nandigama DVR Colony on Friday. The accused is a lorry cleaner and his name is Koteswar Rao. He has an illegal relation with the woman Narsamma who died in Koteswar Rao's cruel act near Praneetha Colony of Gottumukkala Road of Kanchikacherla.