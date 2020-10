అడ్డంగా దొరికిన ఎంపీ రఘురామ - దాడులు, కేసుపై సీబీఐ కీలక ప్రకటన - ఎవరూ మిస్ కావొద్దని ట్వీట్

English summary

CBI has registered a case against MP raghu Ramakrishna Raju for defrauding banks. The CBI on Thursday released an official press release on the details. before cbi clarification, YSRCP rebel MP denied cbi raids. ''Tomorrow(friday) at 1pm I will be participating in the Capital Rachchabanda Live event. I'm going to reveal a lot of interesting things tomorrow.. no one will miss'' mp tweets.