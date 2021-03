కష్టకాలంలో ఏపీ , తెలంగాణా రాష్ట్రాలకు గుడ్ న్యూస్ చెప్పిన కేంద్రం .. జీఎస్టీ పరిహారం విడుదల

English summary

Including the GST compensation released from October 2020, the total GST compensation has reached Rs 1.04 lakh crore so far. According to the latest GST compensation, Telangana got Rs 86.38 crore and Andhra Pradesh got Rs 83.88 crore. Of the total GST compensation released to the states so far, AP has received a total of Rs 2306.59 crore and Telangana Rs 2027.33 crore.