YCP MP Mithun Reddy told that CM Chandrababu Naidu cheated farmers. While speaking with press reporters on Monday Mithun Reddy said.. Babu promised that within a year he will give water to farmers and that is also failed. He also stated that in CM's own district, Chittoor, YS Jagan getting more and more support of people during his Prajasankalpa Yatra. Former CM, Late YS Rajashekhar Reddy completed 80 percent works of the Handri-Neeva Project, But present CM Chandrababu Naidu failed in completing of remaining 20 percent works of the project.