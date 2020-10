రాయలసీమ ఎత్తపోతల పథకాలకు బ్రేకులు వేసేందుకు చంద్రబాబు కుట్రలు : వైసీపీ ఎంపీ ఫైర్

English summary

YCP MP Vijayasai Reddy was criticized on social media that Chandrababu had started conspiracies to put a brake on Rayalaseema's uplift schemes .He tweeted on his Twitter account to this effect. Vijayasai said that chandrababu had started conspiracies to put a brake on the Seema Upliftment Schemes, just as obstructed the Jalayagyan projects while YSR CM in the past. Vijayasaireddy said that Chandrababu is still conspiring in the same manner.