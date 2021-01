బలవంతపు ఏకగ్రీవాలు జరగనివ్వొద్దు .. పంచాయతీ పోరు కోసం టీడీపీ కంట్రోల్ రూమ్ : చంద్రబాబు

English summary

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said there was no need for forced unanimous and free elections were needed.Chandrababu gave a call to party ranks to teach a lesson to YCP in panchayat elections . Chandrababu directed the candidates in all the villages to make bold and free nominations in the Gram Panchayat elections. On the first day of nominations, Chandrababu directed the party ranks to file as many nominations as possible