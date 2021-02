చంద్రబాబు మున్సిపల్ ఎన్నికల మేనిఫెస్టో .. ఒక 420 వ్యవహారం : సజ్జల ఫైర్

English summary

YCP leader and government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishnareddy was angry over the manifesto released by TDP chief and opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu during the municipal elections in Andhra Pradesh. The manifesto released by Chandrababu was ridiculous, said it was like a 420 affair. Sajjala Ramakrishnareddy said that Chandrababu would do what he could not do when he was in power for five years, he did it after the municipal elections.