అమరావతిని స్తబ్దుగా, నిస్తేజంగా చూస్తుంటే బాధేస్తోంది..ఇది తుగ్లక్ చర్య .. చంద్రబాబు ,లోకేష్ ఆవేదన

Recalling the laying of the foundation stone of the capital Amravati on the same day five years ago, Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh expressed their displeasure over the capital Amaravati current position. Expressing concern over the stagnant and dull view of Amravati, Chandrababu CM Jagan described the decision of the three capitals as a Tughlaq action. Chandrababu and Nara Lokesh called on the people of Andhra Pradesh to protect the capital Amaravati.