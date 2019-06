ఓటమికి కారణాలు తెలియట్లేదు అన్న చంద్రబాబువి నంగనాచి డ్రామాలు అన్న వైసీపీ కీలక నేత

English summary

The YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy once again slammed TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu through the twitter post .This time he criticized over farmers loan waiver, and the postings taken up by the earlier Chandrababu Naidu's government.MP Vijayasai Reddy also commented that after knowing that Lokesh will be defeated in Mangalagiri, he has contested the elections without resigning to the MLC post.He said that Chandrababu Naidu has given the postings and promotions to his people before the elections. By taking the loans, they have cleared the bills to the contractors, and now they are playing dramas that they are not able to find out the reason for the defeat.