ఎన్నికల్లో ఓటమి తర్వాత తొలిసారి సొంత నియోజకవర్గంలో చంద్రబాబు పర్యటన .. ఎందుకంటే

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu will visit his own constituency cuppam . He will meet the leaders, activists and fans of cuppam constituency ,Chittoor district in two days from tomorrow. He will go for the first time since he lost the last election. Chandrababu's visit to cuppam will continue on the 2nd and 3rd of this month.He is going to thank the constituency people who voted for him as a legislator from cuppam constituency in the latest election. He will be touring for two days and will meet the people.