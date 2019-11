చంద్రబాబు రాజకీయ జీవితం జుగుప్సాకరం..సుజనా కాల్ డేటా చెప్తుందది : మంత్రి పేర్ని నానీ ఫైర్

English summary

Rajya Sabha MP Y Sujana Chowdary claiming that as many YSRCP MLAs and MPs are in touch with the BJP, has created a sensation in AP politics. He also alleged that the legislatures and Parliamentarians are in no rush to join BJP and in fact, they want to take their own convenient time. When the appropriate time comes, they will shift the party, BJP Rajya Sabha member. The ruling YSRCP has strongly countered the claim of BJP MP. In a Press Meet YSRCP minister Perni Nani have come down heavily at the BJP MP and took a strong dig at his political tactics. They have questioned YS Sujana Chowdhary over his alleged dual political role of BJP and safeguarding TDP.