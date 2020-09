దుర్మార్గుల పాలనలో మంచివాళ్ళకు కష్టాలు .. ఏపీనే ఉదాహరణ : అమరావతి భూములపై చంద్రబాబు

English summary

Chandrababu said the allegations of the Amravati land scam were made by a political conspiracy. He was incensed that the YSR Congress party was campaigning against the Telugu Desam Party. Chandrababu expressed impatience that the allegations against the Amaravati lands were being made only to divert attention from the failures. Chandrababu said that the hardships of the good people in the rule of the wicked.. AP is an example of that.