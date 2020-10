డీజీపీకి చంద్రబాబు మరో లేఖ .. దేశంలో ఏపీ పోలీసులపైనే ఎక్కువ కేసులు ..పనితీరుకు ఇదే అద్దం అంటూ

English summary

TDP chief and former CM Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to AP DGP Gautam Sawang. Chandrababu wrote a letter on various issues such as committing constitutional violations in the state, deteriorating law and order and denial of fundamental rights. Former CM Chandrababu said AP was the first state to register the highest number of personal cases against police across the country. He made it clear in his letter to the DGP that it would mirror the performance of the police in the state.