బాధపడితే పోరాడలేము.. పోరాడేవారు బాధపడరాదు .. పార్టీ నాయకులకు చంద్రోపదేశం

English summary

Former CM and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu stated that the fight against the Centre will continue and asked the party leaders, cadre to muster the strength. Naidu said that the party is going to form Lok Sabha constituency-wise committees and the new committees will take up the fight vigorously over the injustice meted out to Andhra Pradesh. He said the bifurcation assurances, promises made to AP were not fulfilled and the fight against the Centre continues till the last assurance is kept.As YS Jagan is all set to create new districts as per Lok Sabha constituencies, Naidu has decided to form the TDP committees for the Lok Sabha constituencies itself. Chandrababu has asked the party workers and leaders to brace up for any tough situation politically."Badhapadithe Poradalemu. Poradevaru Badhapadaru. Be ready to face any situation that challenge us," Naidu told to party workers at his Undavalli residency.