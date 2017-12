పోలవరం ప్రాజెక్టుపై శ్వేతపత్రం ఇచ్చేందుకు సిద్ధం...మంత్రి చినరాజప్ప సంచలనం

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

AP State Home Minister Chinnarajappa said that they are ready to give a white paper on the Polavaram project. Home Minister Chinnarajappa made the sensational announcement on the Polavaram project. Chinnarajappa's statement has been the most prominent when it claims that the state chief minister Chandrababu Naidu does not need to release the white paper on the issue. He made this announcement on Friday. The project will be completed in a timely manner with the assistance of the Government of India.