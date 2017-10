టీడీపీ, వైసీపీ ఘర్షణ: బైఠాయించిన ఎంపీ కేశినేని, జగ్గయ్యపేటలో ఎన్నిక వాయిదా

Andhra Pradesh

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Pamphlets Hulchul in West Godavari Over TDP leaders Corruptions టీడీపీలో 'కరపత్రం' అలజడి| Oneindia

English summary

Clashes occurred between tdp, ysr congress when Jaggaiahpet municipality chairman elections are in process.