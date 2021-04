అవినీతి , వివక్ష లేకుండా పని చెయ్యండి .. కొత్తగా ఎన్నికైన ప్రజాప్రతినిధులకు సీఎం జగన్ దిశా నిర్దేశం

English summary

CM Jaganmohan Reddy directed the people's representatives who have won the recent municipal, corporation and city panchayat elections to take over as mayors, deputy mayors and chairmans. AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was attended the workshop of mayors, deputy mayors and chairmans of municipal corporations, congratulated all of them and said that they should work responsibly. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has strongly said that corruption and discrimination should not be allowed under any circumstances.