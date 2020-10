ప్రధాని మోడీతో ముగిసిన సీఎం జగన్ భేటీ .. ఆ సమస్యల పరిష్కారమే ప్రధాన అజెండాగా !!

English summary

AP CM Jagan has asked the Prime Minister narendra modi to solve the issues related to the state of AP which were pending in the center . Jagan asked to release Polavaram funds and also pending funds to cooperate the state depvelopment .During the meeting, which lasted for about 45 minutes, the CM Jagan brought to the notice of the Prime Minister the situation in the state and various assurances that the AP would not be fulfilled after the bifurcation.