సీఎంఆర్ఎఫ్ చెక్కులు బౌన్స్ పై సీఎం జగన్ సీరియస్ .. టీడీపీకి షాక్ ఇచ్చేందుకు ప్లాన్ రెడీ

English summary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy targeting former CM Chandrababu on CMRF checks bounce issue. The government is preparing to take action against those responsible if necessary. The TDP government, which was in power earlier in AP, has allocated huge amount of funds to its followers under the Chief Minister's Aid.MLAs who are part of the government are asked to issue CRMF checks and the government issued. However, TDP Sarkar who introduced schemes such as pasupu kumkuma , annadatha sukhibhava and pension hike, which were put in place before the elections, have been diverted to the will of the government. As a result, 9,000 checks were bounced across the state