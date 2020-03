రాజ్య సభ సీట్ల కేటాయింపు: సీఎం జగన్ ,కేసీఆర్ లకు రిస్కీ టాస్క్

English summary

The Telugu states Assembly Secretaries will receive nominations from the candidates contesting the Rajya Sabha from Friday to March 13. However, the name of the chiefs of state is facing headache on selection. It is a well known fact that there will be no competition. The names of those who are members of the Rajya Sabha are likely to be announced in the official elections on March 18. But the CMs of the two Telugu states, whose names are final, are going to the Rajya Sabha .