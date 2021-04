English summary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan has been criticized by state BJP president Somu Veerraju,he said CM Jagan is an incompetent in everything. Conspiracies are being hatched using volunteers ... to prevent people from voting freely,Somu alleged. YSRCP leaders are afraid of not being able to face Pawan Kalyan politically ... YSRCP leaders could not even sleep due to the response coming to BJP.