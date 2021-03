కార్పోరేషన్లకు మేయర్ అభ్యర్థులను ఖరారు చేసిన సీఎం జగన్... ఫైనల్ జాబితా ఇదే...

English summary

The YSRCP, which has swept the recent municipal corporation elections in Andhra Pradesh, has finalized its mayor candidates for the corporations. In Amuda as Chittoor mayor, Sirisha as Tirupati mayor, Wasim Saleem in Anantapur, Suresh Babu in Kadapa, Ramaya in Kurnool, Sujatha in Ongole, Manohar Naidu in Guntur, Bhagyalakshmi Bhamana in Vijayawada and Vijayalakshmi in Vijayanagar have been finalized.