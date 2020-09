ఆరోగ్యశ్రీపై సమీక్షలో సీఎం జగన్ కీలక నిర్ణయం... ఆరోగ్య ఆసరా ఆర్థిక సాయం పెంపు...

English summary

In a crucial decision to give added fillip to the YSR Arogya Asara sheme, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday announced further hike in the financial assistance given under the prestigious scheme. The chief minister has decided to increase the monetary support given to women for normal delivery of their babies from the existing Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 while the financial assistance for the cesarean section deliveries was hiked from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000.