రెండు, మూడు రోజుల్లో ఆ పని పూర్తి చెయ్యండి .. ఇళ్ళ పట్టాల పంపిణీపై సీఎం వైఎస్ జగన్

English summary

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting today at the CM's camp office on 'Navaratnas - Homes for the Poor'. On the occasion, Jagan Mohan Reddy told the officials that those who have applied for the house site should be given the title deed of the house within 90 days if they are found eligible. In all, 87.17 per cent of the house deeds have been distributed across the state and more than 90 per cent of the distribution in the colonies has been completed, officials told CM Jagan. CM Jagan also directed that the distribution of the remaining house deeds should be completed within two to three days.