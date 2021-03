ఏపీలో ఉధృతంగా కరోనా .. కొత్తగా 1184 కేసులు, 4 మరణాలు

English summary

The severity of corona cases in the state of Andhra Pradesh is increasing day by day. The rising trend of corona cases in the state of Andhra Pradesh has also become alarming at a time when the corona is booming second wave in India. Recently, 1,184 people in the state have been diagnosed with corona in the last 24 hours. The highest number of 352 cases was reported in Guntur district and the lowest was 19 cases in West Godavari district.