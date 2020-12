ఏపీలో కరోనా: తగ్గిన వైరస వ్యాప్తి -కొత్తగా 551 కేసులు, 4మరణాలు -అదుపులో యాక్టివ్ కేసులు

English summary

Continuing the declining trend, Andhra Pradesh reported 551 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, pushing the gross positives to 8.72 lakh. The latest bulletin said 744 patients had recovered in 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, making it a total of 8,60,368 so far. The state reported four fresh Covid-19 deaths in a day, taking the total to 7,042. The number of active cases fell further to 5,429.