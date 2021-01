ఏపీలో కరోనా: అతి భారీ ఊరట -సున్నాకు పడిపోయిన మరణాలు -కొత్తగా 158 కేసులు -వ్యాక్సిన్ వార్నింగ్

English summary

Andhra Pradesh''s COVID-19 count rose to 8.87 lakh as 158 fresh cases were reported in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday. No deaths were reported, but 155 coronavirus patients had recovered in the state in a day, the latest bulletin said. The active cases remained 1,476 after a total of 8,78,387 recoveries and 7,147 deaths, the bulletin said.