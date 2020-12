ఏపీలో కరోనా: మళ్లీ పెరిగిన కేసులు -కొత్తగా 326 కేసులు, 2మరణాలు -విజయనగరంలో మళ్లీ వైరస్

English summary

Andhra Pradesh reported 326 fresh cases of coronavirus, 364 recoveries and two deaths in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Tuesday. The latest bulletin said the total confirmed positives in the state so far rose to 8,81,599 after a total of 1.17 crore samples were tested, with an overall infection positivity rate of 7.53 per cent. The total recoveries increased to 8,71,116 and the toll to 7,100. The state now has 3,383 active Covid-19 cases, the bulletin said.