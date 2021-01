టీడీపీ నేతలు పిచ్చి కుక్కల్లా , కుల, మత పిచ్చితో ... చంద్రబాబు వ్యాఖ్యలపై డిప్యూటీ సీఎం ధ్వజం

English summary

Deputy CM Narayanaswamy made harsh remarks that Chandrababu Naidu was born with a conspiracy and that politics continues with conspiracies and intrigues. He was incensed that Chandrababu was in the habit of doing politics by dividing from the beginning. During his school days, Chandrababu Kamma-Reddy was fired for splitting into factions and doing politics. Deputy CM Narayanaswamy was outraged that Chandrababu was deliberately exposing caste and religious clashes in the state.