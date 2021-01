ఏ2 నుండి ఏ1 కి మారిన మాజీ మంత్రి అఖిల ప్రియ .. బోయినపల్లి కిడ్నాప్ కేసులో షాకింగ్ ట్విస్ట్

English summary

A shocking twist has come to light in the Boinapalli kidnapping case in which three businessmen were kidnapped in a land dispute. TDP leader and former minister Bhuma Akhilapriya, who was arrested in the Boinapalli kidnapping case, was yesterday named as the second accused in the case by the Boinapalli police, who today abruptly changed her to A1 and released the remand report. Police are added on additional sections 147 and 385 of the IPC on Bhuma Akhilapriya .