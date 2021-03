అప్పు చేశామని గర్వంగా చెబుతున్నాం : కాగ్ నివేదికపై ఆర్ధిక మంత్రి బుగ్గన రాజేంద్రనాథ్

English summary

AP Finance minister Buggana rajendranath reddy gave clarity on AP deep debts burden. Buggana said that CM Jagan had instructed him to spend for the people despite the lack of income and to support the people in difficult times, adding that if money was distributed when there was trouble, the same money would come into the economy. That is why we are proud to say that we have taken the loan, Minister Buggana clarified.