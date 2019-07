వైసీపీ నేతలపై విరుచుకుపడిన టీడీపీ ఫైర్ బ్రాండ్ దివ్య వాణి.. ఏకిపారేశారుగా !

English summary

The Telugu Desam Party's fire brand, spokes person Divya Vani is fired on YCP leaders. She responded in her own style to the latest political developments. On the home minister's comments that the attacks were not safe guarded she commented The Divine home Minister questioned the virtue of what the people should be like. After hearing the comments, Divya vani said that the joy of becoming a lady home minister is gone within a month, and she asked Is it not true that the TDP chief and former CM Chandrababu has reduced security ? she questioned and also she attacked in twitter on Vijayasai Reddy's comments .