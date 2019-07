జగన్ కు గుడ్ న్యూస్ ...స్టీఫెన్ రవీంద్రకు లైన్ క్లియర్ చేసిన కేంద్రం .. మరి శ్రీలక్ష్మి మాటేంటి ?

English summary

The center has given clearance to Stephen Ravindra, who has been on leave for the past two months to become part of the AP government. The line has been cleared for the appointment of Stephen Ravindra as Andhra Pradesh State Intelligence Chief. Jagan sought clearance from the Center in the wake of his decision to appoint Stephen Ravindra as well as Sri Lakshmi in his administration.Stephen Ravindra was intercepted by the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday, giving the green signal. It is learned that orders will be issued from the Center within two to three days.