Andhra Pradesh

English summary

Mydukuru Tdp incharge Putta Sudhakar Yadav's name has come up for consideration by the TDP leadership for the post of the coveted Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ Trust Board Chairman. Former minister DL Ravindra reddy will join in Tdp soon. So TDP chief Chandrababu naidu consideration Sudhakar Yadav's name for TTD chairman.