మాకు న్యాయం జరగలేదు .. చంద్రబాబును టార్గెట్ చేసిన ఏపీ ఉద్యోగుల సమాఖ్య చైర్మన్ వెంకట్రామిరెడ్డి

English summary

AP Government Employees federation chairman Venkatrami Reddy has made sensational allegations against TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. Venkatramireddy, who claimed that politics was unnecessarily attributed to them, lashed out at the former chief minister for taking employees to Delhi and protested to defeat the BJP. Venkatrami Reddy expressed his impatience that even those who could not win as ward members, sarpanch were criticizing us. Venkatramireddy said that quarrel with employees is not good.