రష్యా రాయబార కార్యాలయాన్నే మోసగించిన ఘనుడు...గుంటూరులో అరెస్ట్

In September last year, Hyderabad Saroor Nagar police was received a complaint from the Russian Embassy that a Hyderabad-based businessman had bid for the tenders to install ground penetrating radar and an antenna at their office in New Delhi. The accused, Kore Ranga Babu (54), a native of Guntur district, asked the Embassy to pay Rs 28 lakh.“Despite repeated requests, the accused neither delivered the said equipment nor refunded the amount,” said Mr. Bhagwat. A cheating case was registered with Saroornagar police, who recovered the amount. Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev in a letter appreciated Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M. Bhagwat and his team for cracking a case of cheating, which affected the interests of the Russian diplomatic mission.