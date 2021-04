విశాఖ స్టీల్ ప్లాంట్ ప్రైవేటీకరణకు వ్యతిరేకంగా జీవీఎంసీ తీర్మానం .. కౌన్సిల్ సమావేశంలో ఏం జరిగిందంటే

English summary

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) passed a resolution against the privatization of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. The GVMC held an council meeting today for the first time since the corporation election. The meeting passed a resolution against the privatization of the Visakhapatnam steel plant. At a meeting chaired by Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, TDP and Janasena corporators demanded the resignation of Vijayasaireddy and all other MPs from the party in protest of the privatization of the steel plant.