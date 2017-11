హిజ్రాల కోసమే ప్రత్యేకంగా ఆధార్ సీడింగ్ కేంద్రం, రాష్ట్రంలోనే తొలిసారిగా రేషన్ కార్డుల మంజూరు,

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

guntur: Life is a daily struggle for them not just because they had to beg but more due to their identity crisis. They could not even imagine obtaining a statutory identity proof leave alone securing the basic needs of life. But their dream to be recognised as citizens of this country started coming true in a small way in Guntur city. They are members of the transgender community commonly known as Hijras’ and issuance of Aadhaar cards and ration cards is their dream that was realised.