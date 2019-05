అమరావతిని భ్రమరావతి అన్న జగన్ కు ఎందుకు ఓటేస్తారు అన్న మంత్రి దేవినేని ఉమా

English summary

Minister Devineni Uma said, "TDP is the one who is able to win over a thousand percent. He said that people standing in the queue until night were not a vote for the thieves. Devineni Uma said that TDP would win with Silent Vote. After the ending of polling in AP on April 11, the Jagan did not even have a single meet with his party member in the 40 days. He said the people would not vote for Jagan. He asked, "How can people vote for Jagan . he called Bhramaravati, the capital of Amravati?"