Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Anantapur MLa JC Prabhakar Reddy rushed Tadipatri Police Station on Thursday after knowing that police arrested his follower Siva Naidu. Maddipalli Shiva Naidu threatened Anantapur Mayor Swaroopa and MLA Prabhakar Chowdary over phone. So JC Prabhakar went to police station and expressed his agner on police officials regarding arrest of his follower.