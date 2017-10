టీడీపీలో చేరికపై స్పందించిన బుట్టా రేణుక

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

YSRCP Leader, Kurnool MP Butta Renuka given clarity on rumours that she is going to join in TDP soon. On Thursday she told that she is continuing in YCP only and she had good relations with YS Jagan. Earlier some tv channels telecasted Breaking News stating that 3 to 4 YCP leaders are going to join in TDP soon, that too before starting of the YS Jagan Paadayatra. In this scenario.. MP Butta Renuka given clarity on the news about her joing in TDP.